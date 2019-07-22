Top European club to take part in U-21 tournament to be held in Vietnam

Bosnian champions FK Sarajevo will be among the clubs that will take part in the annual U-21 International Football Tournament organised by Thanh Nien in Vietnam this year.

The U-21 side of FK Sarajevo will travel from Bosnia and Herzegovina in Southeastern Europe to Vietnam in Southeast Asia to compete in the tournament which will be held from October 29 to November 8 this year.

This will be the first time a European side will take part in the annual tournament that has been running for 13 years. The venue, schedule and other clubs participating in the tournament will be unveiled late, according to Vietnamese news reports.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sarajevo, based in the country’s capital, are the reigning champions of Premier League BH (also known as Liga 12) which is the country’s top division. It was their fourth title victory in the league and their first after 2014-15 season.

Sarajevo competed in the UEFA Champions League this season where they were beaten by Scottish Premiership side Celtic FC 5-2 on aggregate in the first qualifying round.

FK Sarajevo U-21s, coached by Dzenan Uscuplic, has four members of the Bosnia and Herzegovina U-21 national team that defeated Moldova 4-0 in UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifiers recently.

The club is owned by Vietnamese billionaire Nguyen Hoai Nam and the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF).