LIVE Stream: Piala Presiden Malaysia 2019 – PDRM FA vs Perak FA

The 35th season of the 2019 Piala Presiden Malaysia continues with PDRM FA taking on Perak FA in an exciting match of the U-21 national competition on Monday.

Both PDRM FA and Perak FA are competing in Group B of the U-21 Piala Presiden 2019 with PDRM lying 10th collecting eight points from 12 matches while Perak having 28 from 12 and lying second in the group.

The 35th edition of the Piala Presiden sees the participation of 22 teams who are clubbed into Group A and B. Group A consists of 10 clubs including Selangor FA, PJ City, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Sabah FA, Pahang FA and Kedah FA while Group B consists of 12 clubs including PKNS FC, Perak FA, Terengganu FC, FELDA United and Melaka United.

Each of the clubs will play 22 matches on home-and-away basis through the season and top four teams from each group will progress to knockout stage of the competition. Knockout stages will feature quarterfinals and semifinals which will be played over two legs followed by a one-off final to decide the winners.

Terengganu FC III are the reigning champions of the tournament while Kelantan FA U-21s are the most successful side in Piala Presiden having won seven titles.

PDRM FA vs Perak FA in the Piala Presiden Malaysia 2019 will kick off at 4:45 PM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.