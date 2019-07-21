LIVE Stream: Piala Indonesia 2019 Final – Persija Jakarta vs PSM Makassar

Persija Jakarta will host PSM Makassar at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta for the first leg of the 2018-19 Piala Indonesia final on Sunday.

The final will decide the winners of the seventh season of Indonesia’s cup competition with the 2018-19 fixture being held as a two-legged home and away tie for the first time this season.

Liga 1 champions Persija Jakarta reached the final of the Piala Indonesia after a 3-2 aggregate win over Borneo FC in the semifinals. The Kemayoran Tigers defeated Borneo 2-1 in the first leg before playing out a 1-1 draw at Samarinda in the second leg played earlier this month.

Meanwhile, PSM Makassar faced Madura United in the other last four clash with PSM winning the first leg 1-0 at the Andi Mattalata Stadium in Makassar on June 30. However, Madura defeated PSM 2-1 in their home fixture, but it was the Makassar-based side that progressed thanks to the away goal they scored in the second leg.

The first leg of the final will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno on July 21 while the second leg at the Andi Mattalata Stadium will follow on July 28.

The Paila Indonesia 2019 Final between Persija Jakarta and PSM Makassar will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.