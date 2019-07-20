LIVE Stream: Malaysia Premier League – PDRM FA vs Penang FA

The final matchday of the Malaysia Premier League will see promotion contenders PDRMA FA taking Penang FA at the Hang Jebat Stadium on Saturday.

PDRM FA are third in the Liga Premier Malaysia 2019 points table and are in driver’s seat in the promotion battle. They have collected 30 points from 19 matches from nine wins and three draws while losing seven times this season.

Sabah FA have already emerged as the league champions and secured a spot in next season’s Malaysia Super League, the top flight of Malaysian football. However, the second-placed Johor Darul Ta’zim II, being a feeder club for Malaysian champions JDT, are ineligible for promotion.

This leaves PDRM, who have 30 points and are third, and the duo of UiTM FC and Negeri Sembilan FA who have 28 points apiece, in a battle for the final promotion slot to the Liga Super.

Penang FA, PDRM’s opponents for the day, are also in with a small chance for promotion lying in the sixth spot with 27 points, three behind PDRM.

Meanwhile UiTM and Negeri Sembilan are facing each other in the other match which will kick off simultaneously (LIVE STREAM here) with the winner of that match having a good chance for promotion if PDRM drop points against Penang.

PDRM FA vs Penang FA in the Malaysia Premier League 2019 will kick off at 9 PM HKT.You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.