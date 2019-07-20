LIVE Stream: Malaysia Premier League – UiTM FC vs Negeri Sembilan FA

UiTM FC taken on Negeri Sembilan FA in an exciting Malaysia Premier League clash at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Saturday.

The fixture will pit two teams are vying for a promotion to the Malaysia Super League, the top division of Malaysian football, and have almost identical stats going into the final matchday.

Negeri Sembilan, meanwhile, have collected 28 points from 19 matches winning eight, drawing four and losing seven matches so far. Hosts UiTM FC have also won eight, drawn four and lost seven matches and have 28 points from 19 matches.

However, UiTM are fourth while Negeri Sembilan are fifth, thanks to a better goal difference. UiTM have a goal difference of eight while Negeri Sembilan have a goal difference of four.

League leaders Sabah FA have already booked a spot in the Super League next season, however second-placed Johor Darul Ta’zim II are not eligible for promotion being a feeder club of JDT. That leaves PDRM FA, with 30 points, and UiTM and Negeri, with 28, points with a chance for the final promotion slot.

PDRM FA face Penang FA in the other match, which will also be held simultaneously, and can be watched LIVE here.

UiTM FC vs Negeri Sembilan FA in the Malaysia Premier League 2019 will kick off at 9 PM HKT.You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.