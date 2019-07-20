DPR Korea emerge champions of Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 after 1-0 win over Tajikistan

DPR Korea have emerged as the champions of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 after a 1-0 win over Tajikistan in the final held at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Substitute Pak Hyon-il scored the only goal of the game in the 71st minute as the North Koreans recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins over the Tajiks in the second edition of the four-nation tournament hosted by India.

DPR Korea had defeated Tajikistan in their final match of the group stages by the same scoreline with Ri Hyong-jin scoring the winner that day. But Friday’s result meant that the North Koreans take home the silverware in a tournament in which they weren’t considered one of the favourites.

The first half saw a dominant DPR Korea failing to take advantage of all the chances that came their way with their captain Jong Il-gwan going close with a couple of efforts.

FULL TIME! DPR Korea are the #HeroIC champions 🏆 as they clinch a one-goal victory over Tajikistan in the final! 🙌🙌 FT Score: 🇹🇯 0-1 🇰🇵#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/LLM8Y5KQzn — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 19, 2019

The North Koreans also had a penalty shout turned down by the referee when skipper Jong was pushed inside the box by his counterpart Akhtam Nazarov. However, the score remained goalless at the half time and many expected the Tajiks to put on another impressive second half showing like they have done time and again in this tournament.

And it was indeed the Tajiks who came out for the second half looking dangerous as Sheriddin Boboev and Komron Tursunov went close within the hour-mark.

However, the North Koreans found the all-important goal in the 71st minute when Pak, who had come into the game only seconds before, fired into the back of the net aided by a deflection off a Tajik defender giving Tajik custodian Rustam Yatimov no chance.

Tajikistan will rue themselves for not scoring five minutes from time when Tursunov’s free kick found an unmarked Tokhir Maladustov in front of the goal, but the forward’s header came back off the woodwork only for Muhhamadjon Rahimov to head across with the goal gaping!

Victory in the Intercontinental Cup will give the North Koreans, who were without a win for long coming into this tournament, with bags of confidence as they continue preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers starting in September.

(Photo courtesy: All India Football Federation)