LIVE: Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 Final – Tajikistan vs DPR Korea

The grand finale of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 will see Tajikistan taking on DPR Korea at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Friday.

The four-nation tournament comes to an exciting conclusion with group toppers Tajikistan going up against DPR Korea hoping to take revenge for the defeat they suffered to the North Koreans in the group stages and lifting the title at the second edition of the Intercontinental Cup.

The Tajiks defeated hosts India 4-2 in the opener and Syria 2-0 in their second match to book a place in the final but suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the North Koreans in their third match. That win, coupled with a 5-2 thrashing of India, meanwhile enabled the Chollima to book their place in Friday’s final.

The match will act as a final preparation for both the sides ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers where the Tajiks are placed in Group F along with Japan, Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar and Mongolia while DPR Korea are in Group H along with Korea Republic, Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka

This year’s Intercontinental Cup saw four nations taking part — hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea. Syria, the highest ranked side in the competition sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings, missed out on the final finishing third while India, ranked 101st, finished with one point from three matches.

The tournament saw all four teams facing each other in a round robin format before the top two teams qualified for the final that will decide the winners of the 2019 edition of the event.

Tajikistan vs DPR Korea in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 Final will kick off at 10:30 PM HKT (8 PM Indian local time). You can follow all the updates from the match LIVE through our Matchday Blogs!