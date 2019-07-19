Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 Final: Tajikistan vs DPR Korea live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Tajikistan will take on DPR Korea in the final as they battle for the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Friday.

The four-nation tournament is coming to an exciting conclusion with group topper Tajikistan taking on the North Koreans in a game that will decide the champions of the second edition of the Intercontinental Cup.

The Tajiks had defeated hosts India 4-2 in the opener and Syria 2-0 in their second match to book a place in the final though they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the North Koreans in their third match. That win, couple with a 5-2 thrashing of India enabled the Chollima a place in the final.

This year’s Intercontinental Cup saw four nations taking part — hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea. Syria, the highest ranked side in the competition sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings, missed out on the final finishing third while India, ranked 101st, finished with one point from three matches.

The tournament saw all four teams facing each other in a round robin format before the top two teams qualified for the final that will decide the winners of the second edition.

When to watch?

The Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 final between Tajikistan and DPR Korea will take place on July 19, 2019 and kicks off at 10:30 PM HKT (8 PM Indian local time).

The EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers in India can watch the matches of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 LIVE on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3 on television while the match will also be streamed online in India via Hotstar and Jio TV.

For those looking to catch the action from outside India, FOX Sports Asia will bring you all the updates from the tournament LIVE through our Matchday Blogs!