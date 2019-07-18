Gary Stevens Appointed Head Coach of Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy

Former England, Totttenham and Brighton defender Gary Stevens is getting back to grass roots football. The 1984 UEFA Cup winner and 1986 World Cup veteran will start coaching at the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy in September.

Stevens has managed Thai Port and Army FC in the Thai Premier League. He made 204 appearances for Tottenham between 1983 and 1990 but is excited to pursue a challenge outside of the professional game,

“The Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is family run and the children here have so much enthusiasm for football. I love the pressure of professional management, despite the lack of job security but it will be refreshing for me to be able to work on a long term basis with children who are just playing because they love the game,” said Stevens.

He is also looking forwards to working with the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy to provide coaching to children from impoverished backgrounds.

“One of the things that really appealed to me about the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is that they work closely with local charity Jungle Aid to do coaching for stateless children near the border with Myanmar. There is also a scholarship program which allows Thai children from impoverished backgrounds to play for free, as Hua Hin is my home now I was looking to get involved in a community program and I think this suits me perfectly.”

Phichaya Goyder, General Manager of the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy, is excited to welcome Stevens to the team,

“We only opened in 2018 but the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy has grown rapidly. We wanted to create a place where children of all backgrounds could come together and play football and Gary shares our vision. We are delighted to have someone with his experience and qualifications heading up our coaching team.”

The Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is based at the Hua Hin International School in the award winning Black Mountain resort and is open to boys and girls aged 4-16. The academy is committed to being a force for good in the local community and has several charitable schemes set up.

Gary Stevens is a UEFA Pro Licensed coach and had a very successful playing career. Highlights include winning the UEFA Cup with Tottenham, winning the European Championships with England Under 21s, scoring for Brighton against Manchester United in an FA Cup Final and playing for England in the World Cup.

For more information about the academy:

Website: www.huahinacademy.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/huahinacademy

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ bmhuahinacademy

Contact: info@huahinacademy.com