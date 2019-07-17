Thailand end confusion as they announce Akira Nishino as head coach ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) have officially announced Akira Nishino as their head coach, just hours before the draw for the second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers.

This is the second time that Thailand have announced the Japanese tactician as their head coach — Nishino reportedly denying having an agreement with the War Elephants when the deal was first made public by FAT last month.

However, the two parties seem to have cleared all the confusion around the contract with the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers looming on the horizon. Nishino will coach the senior national team as well as the U-23s who are preparing for the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship that the country is hosting.

“FA Thailand is pleased to officially announce that Akira Nishino has been appointed as Head coach of Thailand National Team and head coach of under23 Thailand national team,” FAT said.

“The former Japan National Team Head coach will lead the ‘War Elephants” to compete in the upcoming World Cup 2022 Asian Qualifiers round 2, SEA Games, and the AFC U23 Championship 2020 Finals,” it said.

“Nishino appointment marks a historic milestone for Thai football by becoming the first-ever Asian head coach to helm Thailand National Team,” they said.

FAT said that the official signing ceremony and a press conference will be held in Japan on July 19. A press conference will also be held in Thailand once Nishino arrives in Bangkok to take up the new role.