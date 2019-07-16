LIVE: Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 – India vs Syria

The group stage fixtures of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 will come to a conclusion on Tuesday with hosts India facing Syria at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

India, defending champions from the 2018 edition, are already eliminated from the tournament following 2-4 and 2-5 defeats to Tajikistan and DPR Korea respectively, but will face their toughest test yet when they taken on the Syrians.

The Assyrians need a win against the Blue Tigers in order to progress to the final of the four-nation tournament after DPR Korea defeated Tajikistan to move into the second spot with six points. Syria, meanwhile, only have three points from two matches so far.

This year’s Intercontinental Cup sees four nations taking part — hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea. Syria are the highest ranked side in the competition sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings while India are 101st. The Tajiks are ranked 120th in the world while the North Koreans are ranked 122nd.

The tournament sees all four teams facing each other in a round robin format before the top two teams taking on each other in a final to decide the winners of the second edition. The final is to be held on July 19.

India vs Syria in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 will kick off at 10:30 PM HKT (8 PM Indian local time). You can follow all the updates from the match LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!