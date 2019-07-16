Qatar giants Al Duhail SC announce capture of prodigious Iraq striker Mohanad Ali

Qatar Stars League side Al Duhail SC have announced the signing of young Iraq international striker Mohanad Ali from Iraqi Premier League club Al Shorta SC.

19-year-old Mohanad has been a target of several clubs from Europe since his brilliant outing at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year, but the striker has decided to take the next step in his fledgling career with the Qatari giants.

Mohanad had said goodbyes to his former teammates last week and was not present when Al Shorta emerged as the champions of the Iraqi top division for the sixth time. He along with striking partner Alaa Abdul-Zahra netted a combined 86 league goals in the last two seasons for Al Shorta.

“The player arrived in Doha to complete the contractual procedures and will then head to the port city of Portimao [in Portugal] to join his teammates who are currently involved in their preparatory camp,” said Al Duhail.

“The administration of the club extends its thanks to the management of Al Shorta who facilitated the task of the club’s envoys and ended all administrative procedures for this deal with ease,” the Qatari club said.

“I am very happy for being in one of the most important Asian clubs that wrote its name strongly in the last period after the big success it made in the previous seasons,” Mohanad said upon signing his contract with Duhail.

Mohanad Ali – the young striker who has etched his name into the memories of Al-Shorta fans forever. Let’s take a look back at his time with the club! ⏪ #ThankYouMimi مهند علي يغادر نادي الشرطة بعد ست سنوات والكثير من الذكريات #شكرآ_ميمي pic.twitter.com/d50QO9lG2a — Al-Shorta SC (@AlShorta_SC) July 10, 2019

“Joinning Al Duhail is a new challenge in my professional journey, in which I wish to achieve success and win titles with the club that includes a special group of Qatari football stars and compete in the AFC Champions League,” the strike said.

Al Duhail are scheduled to meet Qatari champions Al Sadd SC in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League 2019 with the first leg set to take place on August 6 and the second leg on August 13.