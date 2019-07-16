Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: India vs Syria live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The group stages of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 will conclude on Tuesday with hosts India facing Syria at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The four-nation tournament is coming to an exciting conclusion with Syria needing a win against the hosts to progress to the final of the tournament. Anything less than a win for Syria would mean that Tajikistan and DPR Korea, who have six points apiece, will play the final.

Meanwhile, the Blue Tigers’ slim hopes of making it to the final ended on Monday when DPR Korea defeated Tajikistan 1-0. The defending champions are yet to open their account in the tournament, but will look to salvage some pride against Syria.

This year’s Intercontinental Cup will see four nations taking part — hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea. Syria are the highest ranked side in the competition sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings while India are 101st. The Tajiks are ranked 120th in the world while the North Koreans are ranked 122nd.

The tournament will see all four teams facing each other in a round robin format before the top two teams taking on each other in a final to decide the winners of the second edition. The final is slated to be held on July 19.

When to watch?

The match between India and Syria will take place on July 16, 2019 and kicks-off at 10:30 PM HKT (8 PM Indian local time).

The EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers in India can watch the matches of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 LIVE on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3 on television while the match will also be streamed online in India via Hotstar and Jio TV.

For those looking to catch the action from outside India, FOX Sports Asia will bring you all the updates from the tournament LIVE through our Matchday Blogs!