Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: DPR Korea bolster final hopes after 1-0 win over Tajikistan

A solitary goal from Ri Hyong-jin in the first half was enough for DPR Korea to register a 1-0 win over Tajikistan in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The win was DPR Korea’s second of the tournament, after the 5-2 win over India on Saturday, and helped them go level on six points with Tajikistan in the points table giving them a good shout to qualify for the final.

Tajikistan needed just a point to guarantee a place in the final of the Intercontinental Cup, scheduled for July 19, while DPR Korea needed to win and hope that Syria drop points against India when the two teams meet in the final group match on Tuesday.

The North Koreans began the game under the cosh as their defenders Park Myong-song and Jang Kuk-chol both went into the referee’s book with just quarter of an hour played in Ahmedabad.

However, the Chollima took the lead out of nowhere when Park whipped in a cross from the right which was headed back across the goal to Han Thae-hyok who, in turn, laid the ball to Ri Hyong-jin who found the back of the net with a scuffed shot in the 33rd minute.

Tajikistan had scored all six of their goals in this four-nation tournament during the second half of their two games, and Usman Toshev would have expected his players to once again put on a reinvigorated effort after the restart.

However, the Tajiks were largely disappointing in the second half as the East Asians shut down their attacks with relative ease. They had to wait until the 78th minute to have a clean look at the goal, but Nozim Babadzhanov, given space and time at the edge of the box, could only fire his shot off the target.

Two minutes later, Tajik captain Akhtam Nazarov tried his luck from the distance only to see his shot roll wide of the goal. But, once again, it was the North Koreans who produced the best chance of the second half.

Substitute Kim Yong-il brought down a cross the left inside the box, turned around and fired a powerful drive at the goal from close quarters in the 83rd minute. But, Tajikistan goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov brilliantly got down to get a hand on the effort and kept his side in the game.

DPR Korea will be glued to Tuesday’s final group match between India and Syria knowing that they can progress to the final of the Intercontinental Cup if the Assyrians drop points against the hosts.

(Photo courtesy: All India Football Federation)