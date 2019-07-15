Kashima Antlers star striker Yuma Suzuki joins Sint-Truiden VV in Belgium top division

Kashima Antlers striker Yuma Suzuki has joined Belgian Pro League outfit Sint-Truidense VV, the AFC Champions League 2018 winners have confirmed.

23-year-old Suzuki was adjudged the most valuable player of the AFC Champions League last season as the Japanese side emerged as the champions of Asia for the very first time in their history.

However, the promising striker has now made a move to Europe where he will join Sint-Truidense VV, the club which have also recently signed Vietnam international striker Nguyen Cong Phuong on loan from Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC in the V.League.

“A basic agreement has been reached between the clubs for transferring Yuma Suzuki to Sint-Truidense VV where he will compete in the Belgian League 1,” Kashima announced on Monday as the striker posted a farewell message to the club and its fans.

Suzuki was one of the most-valued players in the J1 League with a valuation of €2.2 million, level on Thailand attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin, on Transfer Markt.

Kashima are currently fourth in the J1 League table, five points behind league leaders FC Tokyo and with a game in hand.

The ACL defending champions will also resume their continental campaign next month when they face Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The first leg is to be played at the Tianhe Stadium in Guangzhou on August 28 followed by the second leg at the Kashima Soccer Stadium on September 18.

STVV, meanwhile, are in their preseason now and will open their Belgian domestic campaign against Royal Excel Mouscorn on July 27.