Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin among Top 10 most-valued players in J1 League

Thailand international and Consadole Sapporo star Chanathip Songkrasin is now among the 10 most-valued footballers in the J1 League, Japan’s top flight.

Chanathip has been with Consadole since January 2017 and has seen his transfer valuation go up consistently over the course of the last two seasons, thanks to his brilliant displays for the club as well as country.

According to Transfer Markt, the 25-year-old attacking midfielder from Thailand is now valued at €2.2 million which puts him among 10 most-valued players in Japan’s domestic flight.

This is an increase from the €1.5 million value that he carried since January 2019. Chanathip was valued around €500,000 when he moved to Consadole intially on loan from Thai League 1 club Muangthong United.

Chanathip is 10th on the list of the most-valued footballers in J1 League with former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta, who currently plays for Vissel Kobe, topping the list with a value of €5.5 million.

Others in the list are Jo of Nagoya Grampus (€4 million), Fabricio of Urawa Red Diamonds (€3.5 million), Hiroshi Kiyotake of Cerezo Osaka (€2.8 million), Fernando Torres of Sagan Tosu (€2.5 million), Yu Kobayashi of Kawasaki Frontale (€2.5 million), Shogo Taniguchi of Kawasaki Frontale (€2.5 million), Leandro Damiao of Kawasaki Frontale (€2.5 million) and Ewerton of Urawa Red Diamonds (€2.3 million).

Chanathip and Yuma Suzuki of Kashima Antlers are level on of €2.2 million at 10th and 11th respectively.

Interestingly, former Bayern Munich and Germany striker Lukaz Podolski is only 13th in the list, behind Chanathip, with a valuation of €2 million.

The Thai international was once again in the starting 11 as Consadole lost 2-1 to Oita Trinita, for whom Thitipan Puangchan came on as a substitute, in the J1 League on Saturday.

Thitipan is valued at €800,000 currently while Theerathon Bunmathan of Yokohama F. Marinos is valued at €600,000.