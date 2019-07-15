LIVE: Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 – DPR Korea vs Tajikistan

Buoyed by their first win of the tournament, DPR Korea will face group leaders Tajikistan in an exciting Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 encounter at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday.

DPR Korea shocked Igor Stimac’s India on Satruday when they thrashed the Blue Tigers 5-2 to record their first win of the tournament and go level on points with Syria who are second. One more win against Tajikistan will bolster the Chollima’s chances of making it to the final of the four-nation tournament.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan have won both their matches in the tournament so far — against India on the opening day and Syria in the second — and need just one point to ensure a place in the final of the competition. Syria and hosts India, who are yet to open their account in the Intercontinental Cup, will face each other in the final group match of the Intercontinental Cup on Tuesday.

This year’s Intercontinental Cup will see four nations taking part — hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea. Syria are the highest ranked side in the competition sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings while India are 101st. The Tajiks are ranked 120th in the world while the North Koreans are ranked 122nd.

The tournament will see all four teams facing each other in a round robin format before the top two teams taking on each other in a final to decide the winners of the second edition. The final is slated to be held on July 19.

DPR Korea and Tajikistan in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 will kick off at 10:30 PM HKT (8 PM Indian local time). You can follow all the updates from the match LIVE on our Matchday Blog.