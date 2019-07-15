LIVE Stream: Piala Presiden Malaysia 2019 – PDRM FA vs Kuala Lumpur FA

The 35th edition of the 2019 Piala Presiden Malaysia continues with PDRM FA taking on Kuala Lumpur FA in an exciting match of the U-21 competition on Monday.

The two teams are competing in Group B of the U-21 league with today’s hosts PDRM lying 10th in the points tally after 12 rounds of matches while Kuala Lumpur are in contention for the knockout stages having collected 23 points from 12 — only behind PKNS FC, Perak FA and Terengganu FC.

The 35th edition of the Piala Presiden sees the participation of 22 teams who are clubbed into Group A and B. Group A consists of 10 clubs including Selangor FA, PJ City, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Sabah FA, Pahang FA and Kedah FA while Group B consists of 12 clubs including PKNS FC, Perak FA, Terengganu FC, FELDA United and Melaka United.

Each of the clubs will play 22 matches on home-and-away basis through the season and top four teams from each group will progress to knockout stage of the competition. Knockout stages will feature quarterfinals and semifinals which will be played over two legs followed by a one-off final to decide the winners.

PDRM FA vs Kuala Lumpur FA in the Piala Presiden Malaysia 2019 will kick off at 4:45 PM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.