Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: DPR Korea vs Tajikistan live stream, updates, when and where to watch

DPR Korea will face group toppers Tajikistan in a crucial Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 encounter at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday.

DPR Korea stunned Igor Stimac’s India on the previous matchday when they thrashed the Blue Tigers 5-2 to record their first win of the tournament and go level on points with Syria. One more win against Tajikistan could see them bolster their chances of making it to the final of the four-nation tournament.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan have won both their matches so far — against India and Syria — and need just one point to ensure a place in the final. Syria and hosts India will face each other in the final group match of the Intercontinental Cup on Tuesday.

This year’s Intercontinental Cup will see four nations taking part — hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea. Syria are the highest ranked side in the competition sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings while India are 101st. The Tajiks are ranked 120th in the world while the North Koreans are ranked 122nd.

The tournament will see all four teams facing each other in a round robin format before the top two teams taking on each other in a final to decide the winners of the second edition. The final is slated to be held on July 19.

When to watch?

The match between DPR Korea and Tajikistan will take place on July 15, 2019 and kicks-off at 10:30 PM HKT (8 PM Indian local time).

The EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers in India can watch the matches of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 LIVE on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3 on television while the match will also be streamed online in India via Hotstar and Jio TV.

For those looking to catch the action from outside India, FOX Sports Asia will bring you all the updates from the tournament LIVE through our Matchday Blogs!