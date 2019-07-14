Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: India suffer second defeat as DPR Korea run out 4-2 winners

Reigning champions India’s hopes of defending their title are almost over after they suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of DPR Korea in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

DPR Korea demolished the Indian defence in the first half taking a 3-0 lead at half time, but the hosts put on a much-improved showing in the second to salvage some pride out of a 4-2 defeat which has as good as ruled them out of contention for a spot in the four-nation tournament’s final.

It was a catastrophic first half as far as India were concerned as the North Korean attack ran Igor Stimac’s defence ragged. And just like they did against Syria in their opening match, the Chollima pulled into the lead very early on!

Stimac’s building-from-the-back is still a work in progress and it was evident when Jerry Lalrinzuala lost possession deep in his own half and midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam was forced to concede a free kick 25 yards out from the goal in the seventh minute.

North Korean captain Jong stepped upto take the set-piece and he expertly curled his effort past Indian goalkeeper Amrinder Singh to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Sunil Chhetri could have restored the parity for India three minutes later when the unmarked captain headed a Brandon Fernandes cross wide of the goal.

And that miss came back to haunt the Blue Tigers as DPR Korea made it 2-0 in the 16th minute. This time, Ri Un-chol released Sim Hyon-jin in the penalty area and the latter made no mistake to double his team’s advantage.

Captain Jong went close with a header in the 25th minute, but he will find his second four minutes later when he climbed over the Indian defence to head in a cross from the left at the far post! It was 3-0 to DPR Korea at half time.

India’s misery was also compounded by an injury to their centre-back Sandesh Jhingan who was replaced by Adil Khan towards the end of that first 45.

However, the hosts began the second period brightly with pacy duo of Udanta Singh and Lallinzuala Chhangte introduced by Stimac. And it was the latter who reduced India’s deficit after Rowlin Borges and Jobby Justin robbed the ball in the DPR Korea midfield and fed Chhetri on the attack in the 51st minute.

India looked more lively and attacking after the restart but that left gaps in their defence which was exploited by opposition captain Jong who assisted Ri to score their fourth in the 63rd minute.

DPR Korea’s Hong Jin-song was stretchered off after suffering what looked like a shoulder dislocation in the 68th minute.

Chhetri then reduced the gap to two goals when he got a knee to a cross from Udanta in the 72nd minute, but 4-2 was how the match ended as India’s title defence came to an early end in the Intercontinental Cup.

DPR Korea will now face Tajikistan on July 15 while India face Syria in the final group match of the tournament on July 16.

(Photo courtesy: All India Football Federation)