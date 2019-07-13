LIVE: Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 – India vs DPR Korea

Hosts India will look to register their first win of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 when they face DPR Korea at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday.

The Blue Tigers are looking to bounce back from a shock 4-2 defeat to Tajikistan that they suffered on the opening match of the tournament on July 7. India head led by two goals at half time with captain Sunil Chhetri scoring a brace in front of their fans, but a spirited Tajik side struck back and overrun the Indian defence in a 4-2 win.

Meanwhile, the North Koreans also suffered a defeat in their opening match despite Jong Il-gwan giving them the lead as early as the third minute. However, two goals apiece from Shadi Al Hamawi and Muhammad Al Marmour and a late goal from captain Firas Al Khatib gave Syria 5-2.

This year’s Intercontinental Cup sees four nations taking part — hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea. Syria are the highest ranked side in the competition sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings while India are 101st. The Tajiks are ranked 120th in the world while the North Koreans are ranked 122nd.

The tournament will see all four teams facing each other in a round robin format before the top two teams taking on each other in a final to decide the winners of the second edition. The final is slated to be held on July 19. Tajikistan are currently top of the table with two wins from two while Syria are second with three points. India and DPR Korea are yet to open their accounts.

India vs DPR Korea in Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 will kick off at 10:30 PM HKT (8 PM Indian local time). You can follow the updates LIVE right here.