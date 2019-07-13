LIVE Stream: Malaysia Premier League – Negeri Sembilan FA vs PDRM FA

Negeri Sembilan FA will face PDRM FA in an exciting Malaysia Premier League 2019 encounter at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Negeri Sembilan on Saturday.

Sabah FA defeated UiTM FC 2-1 at the UiTM Stadium last week to claim their first title in 23 years and secure a promotion to the Malaysia Super League, the country’s top flight. However, another promotion place is up for grabs with Negeri Sembilan in contention for it.

Negeri Sembilan have 28 points from 18 matches and are sitting fourth in the Liga Premier table — level on points with third-placed UiTM FC who played a match extra. Two wins from their final two matches will ensure Negeri Sembilan a place in the Super League. Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II who are second in the league standings are not eligible for promotion due to their feeder club status.

Meanwhile, PDRM FA are not far behind and sit fifth in the table, a point behind UiTM FC and Negeri Sembilan. They have collected 27 points including eight wins, three draws and seven defeats from 18 matches. Negeri Sembilan defeated JDT II 3-1 in their last match to stay in the hunt for promotion while PDRM thrashed Kelantan FA by same scoreline in their most recent game.

Negeri Sembilan FA vs PDRM FA in the Malaysia Premier League 2019 will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.