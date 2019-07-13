LIVE Stream: Malaysia Premier League – Sabah FA vs Kelantan FA

Newly-crowned Malaysia Premier League 2019 champions Sabah FA will face Kelantan FA at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu on Saturday.

Sabah defeated UiTM FC 2-1 at the UiTM Stadium last week to claim their first title in 23 years and secure a promotion to the Malaysia Super League, the country’s top flight.

The Rhinos have opened up a seven point lead over Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II despite playing two matches less and are heading into their final couple of fixtures in the second division. Sabah have won 12, drawn four and lost two of their matches this season.

Kelantan FA, meanwhile, are in a relegation battle with Sarawak FA and find themselves at 10th position in the standings — just one point ahead of Sarawak. Kelantan have 14 points from 18 matches so far while Sarawak have 13 points from 18.

Sarawak lost to PDRM FA 3-1 in their most recent Liga Premier fixture at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka on July 10. Sabah’s final league match will be against Terengganu FC II while Kelantan will host UKM FC in the final league game on July 20.

Sabah FA vs Kelantan FA in the Malaysia Premier League 2019 will kick off at 8:15 PM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.