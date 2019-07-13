Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: India vs DPR Korea live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Hosts India will take on DPR Korea in a crucial Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 encounter at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday.

The Blue Tigers suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to Tajikistan in the opening match of the tournament on July 7 and it was a shocking defeat in the sense the hosts were were two goals up at half time with captain Sunil Chhetri scoring a brace.

However, Igor Stimac’s side collapsed in the second half to lose 4-2. The same goes for DPR Korea who took the lead against Syria in their first match, but were condemned to a 5-2 defeat eventually.

This year’s Intercontinental Cup will see four nations taking part — hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea. Syria are the highest ranked side in the competition sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings while India are 101st. The Tajiks are ranked 120th in the world while the North Koreans are ranked 122nd.

The tournament will see all four teams facing each other in a round robin format before the top two teams taking on each other in a final to decide the winners of the second edition. The final is slated to be held on July 19.

When to watch?

The match between India vs DPR Korea will take place on July 13, 2019 and kicks-off at 10:30 PM HKT (8 PM Indian local time).

The EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers in India can watch the matches of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 LIVE on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3 on television while the match will also be streamed online in India via Hotstar and Jio TV.

For those looking to catch the action from outside India, FOX Sports Asia will bring you all the updates from the tournament LIVE through our Matchday Blogs!