Official: IR Iran star Karim Ansarifard signs for Qatar’s Al-Sailiya club

Qatar based Al Sailiya has qualified for the 2020 AFC Champions League after some good domestic performances. And they have now strengthened their squad for their upcoming campaign by bringing in Iran forward Karim Ansarifard.

IR Iran forward Karim Ansarifard has left Nottingham Forest to sign for Qatar side Al-Sailiya. The Peregrines finished third in the 2018/19 Qatar Stars League campaign and have qualified for the 2020 AFC Champions League play-off round.

ANsarifard will wear the number ten for his new side. The official announcement can be seen below:

Ansarifard was crucial in Iran’s impressive 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, during which they came close to qualifying for the knockout stages from a group consisting of Spain and Portugal. The forward scored a late equalizer in Team Melli’s one-one draw against European champions Portugal as well.

Following the culmination of the quadrennial tournament, the 29-year-old joined English side Nottingham Forest from Olympiacos. His signing was completed on November 3, 2018, following delays in obtaining a work permit and he made his debut the same day.

Ansarifard scored twice for Forest during their Championship run-in. The Iranian netted against Hull City first before scoring the only goal in a one-nil win over Queens Park Rangers on the penultimate day of the campaign.

He leaves Nottingham Forest to sign for the Qatar side after just one season, during which he made twelve appearances and scored two goals.