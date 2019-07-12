LIVE Stream: Malaysia Premier League – UKM FC vs JDT II

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II will travel to the Kuala Lumpur Football Association Stadium in Kuala Lumpur to face UKM FC in a Malaysia Premier League clash on Friday.

JDT II has seen the point difference between them and league leaders Sabah FA increase in recent weeks that has resulted in the latter winning the Malaysia Premier League title — their first in 23 years — and also earning a promotion to the Malaysia Super League.

JDT II have 33 points from 19 matches this season and have played one match more than Sabah. The Southern Tigers are seven points adrift at the top and are facing tough competition from UiTM FC who have 28 points from 19 matches.

UKM, meanwhile, have collected 19 points from 18 matches winning five and drawing four matches so far. They sit eighth in the league table, with only Selangor United, Kelantan FA and Sarawak FA behind them in the 11-team league.

UKM FC vs JDT II in the Malaysia Premier League 2019 will kick off at 9 PM HKT.You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.