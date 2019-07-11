Former teammate Michael Essien wishes injured Persib Bandung keeper Muhammad Natshir speedy recovery

Former Ghana and Chelsea international midfielder Michael Essien has send a message to former Persib Bandung teammate Muhammad Natshir who suffered a serious injury recently.

Persib goalkeeper Natshir was stretchered off the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium field in Jakarta during their Indonesia Liga 1 match against Persija Jakarta on Wednesday after a collision with Persija attacker Bruno Matos.

Natshir was later reported to have suffered a broken broke fibula as well as a fracture on his tibia that will see him miss at least six months on the sidelines recovering from the injury.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is now set to miss the whole of the Indonesian domestic season which only began a little over a month ago and former teammate Essien has now posted on his social media account wishing the goalkeeper a speedy recovery.

Essien, who also played for Lyon, Real Madrid and AC Milan, joined Persib in March 2017 and played for the Indonesian club for an year during which he shared the dressing room with Natshir.

“Get well soon @deden_natshir01. Stay strong my friend and come back stronger,” he wrote on Instagram.

Rivalitas hanya di atas lapangan, selebihnya kita bersaudara.

.

Semoga lekas sembuh dan kembali merumput, kawan 🙏

.#PersijaJakarta #ChampionsEverywhere pic.twitter.com/9elxhBPyYB — Persija Jakarta (@Persija_Jkt) July 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Persija players including Matos visited the Persib keeper at the hospital following his surgery and wished the player. “Rivals on the field, brothers off it,” Persija wrote on Twitter!

The match between hosts Persija and Persib had ended in a 1-1 draw with Marko Simic’s opener cancelled out by Artur Geworkyan’s strike in the second-half injury time.