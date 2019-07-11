LIVE Stream: 7th WAFF U-15 Boys Championship 2019 – Bahrain vs Oman

Bahrain will face Oman in a match that will decide the fourth to sixth place pool of the Arab Bank seventh WAFF U15 Boys Championship 2019 title at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia had emerged as the champions of this year’s WAFF U-15 championship after defeating Syria 3-0 and Jordan 3-1 in the second stage league which saw winners of Group A, B and C face each other in a round-robin format.

Bahrain, Oman and Iraq who came second in their respective groups are facing each other in the same format to decide fourth, fifth and sixth positions in the championship with Iraq leading the group with four points after a goalless draw with Oman and 1-0 win over Bahrain.

Oman can claim the fourth place if they defeat Bahrain by a margin of more than two goals. Lebanon, Palestine and Kuwait who finished bottom in their groups are facing each other to decide seventh, eighth and ninth places.

The tournament sees nine countries pooled into three groups with Lebanon, Bahrain and Syria making the Group A. Jordan, Palestine and Oman are in Group B while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq are pitted against each other in Group C.

The winners from each of the three groups will face each other in a second round-robin competition to decide the WAFF U-15 champions, with the same applying for the second and third-placed teams from each group. The tournament is being held in the Jordanian city of Zarqa from July 1 to July 11, 2019.

Bahrain vs Oman in the Arab Bank 7th West Asian Football Federation U-15 Boys Championship 2019 will kick off at 12:30 AM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.