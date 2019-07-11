LIVE Stream: Piala Presiden Malaysia 2019 – Sarawak FA vs PDRM FA

The 35th season of the 2019 Piala Presiden Malaysia continues with Sarawak FA taking on PDRM FA in an exciting match of the U-21 competition on Thursday.

The two teams are competing in Group B of the U-21 league with today’s hosts Sarawak lying ninth in the points tally while PDRM FA are one place below them at 10th.

Sarawak and PDRM have collected just eight points from 12 matches and both the teams have won two, drawn two and lost eight of their matches in the league so far this season. Kelanta FA are bottom of the group with six points while Melaka United are 11th with seven points.

The 35th edition of the Piala Presiden sees the participation of 22 teams who are clubbed into Group A and B. Group A consists of 10 clubs including Selangor FA, PJ City, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Sabah FA, Pahang FA and Kedah FA while Group B consists of 12 clubs including PKNS FC, Perak FA, Terengganu FC, FELDA United and Melaka United.

Each of the clubs will play 22 matches on home-and-away basis through the season and top four teams from each group will progress to knockout stage of the competition. Knockout stages will feature quarterfinals and semifinals which will be played over two legs followed by a one-off final to decide the winners.

Sarawak FA vs PDRM FA in the Piala Presiden Malaysia 2019 will kick off at 4:15 PM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.