Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: Tajikistan have one foot in the final after 2-0 win over Syria

Tajikistan produced an upset of sorts as they defeated a higher-ranked side Syria 2-0 in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Syria dominated the first half with them hitting the woodwork thrice and also denied on a couple of occasions by Tajik goalkeeper Rustom Yatimov, but Tajikistan once again stepped up their game in the second half just like they did in their 4-2 win over India in the opener.

Komron Torsunov scored a belter immediately at the start of the second half stunning the Syrians before Ilhomjon Barotov double their advantage in the 67th minute which will as good as seal a final berth for the Tajiks.

Syria should have been up by at least three goals by half time, but they were denied an opening when Tajikistan goalkeeper Yatimov and the upright turned out to be the best performers of that first 45 minutes.

Yatimov began his fine display by saving from Shadi Al Hamawi, the scorer of brace against DPR Korea, who managed to fire at goal from inside the box after some good build-up play from the Assyrians in the 14th minute.

Международный турнир «Hero Interсontinental Cup 2019»

2-й тур

ТАДЖИКИСТАН – Сирия – 0:0. После первого тайма pic.twitter.com/CzmLVxMwMk — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) July 10, 2019

Six minutes later, a careless throw from Tajikistan towards the edge of their own box was met with a fierce shot from Ward Al Salama that hit the left upright and returned to Al Salama who ballooned over from the second attempt.

Not much time had passed before the woodwork once again became the villain for Syria as this time Mohammad Al Marmour hit his follow-up effort onto the same post after seeing his first effort brilliantly saved by Yatimov.

A hattrick would be accomplished just around the half-hour mark when Al Hamawi headed a cross from Amro Jeniat onto the upright with the goal gaping wade in front of him! And that meant the game remained goalless as the two teams dispersed for the limebreak.

However, it was a whole different Tajik side that turned up and Tursunov decided to left fly from over 35 yards out under one minute of the restart. The powerful drive landed in the back of the net with Syrian goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma only a spectator.

Сборная Таджикистана обыграла Сирию на турнире в Индии Международный турнир «Hero Interсontinental Cup 2019»

2-й тур

ТАДЖИКИСТАН – Сирия – 2:0

Голы: Комрон Турсунов, 46 (1:0). Илхомджон Баротов, 67 (2:0). pic.twitter.com/c0q4aqpK9H — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) July 10, 2019

The lead was doubled in the 67th minute when Ehsoni Panshanbe made an overlapping run that took him to the edge of the box and cut the ball back to the waiting Barotov who turned in to make it 2-0.

Syrians, who made four changes to the 11 that defeated DPR Korea 5-2 the other day, tried their hands in substitutions bringing on regulars including captain Firas Al Khatib, but the Tajiks held on for a second victory in as many matches.

DPR Korea will take on hosts India in the next match of the Intercontinental Cup on July 13.

(Photo courtesy: Tajikistan Football Federation)