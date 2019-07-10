Vietnam clubs HAGL FC and Hanoi FC among Top 10 teams in the world with most views on YouTube

Vietnamese clubs Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC and Hanoi FC have featured among the ‘Top 10 most popular sports teams in the world ranked by total views on YouTube’ for the month of June 2019.

According to estimates from the Deportes & Finanzas, HAGL FC and Hanoi FC are ranked fifth and 10th in the world respectively when it comes to content being consumed on the popular video streaming website.

HAGL have in fact pulled ahead of the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus FC (seventh) and Premier League giants Manchester United (eighth) as well as UEFA Champions League semifinals AFC Ajax (ninth).

HAGL have a total of 9.01 million views on YouTube in June while Hanoi have 6.04 million views and the V.League sides are the only two representatives of Asia in the Top 10 list. Liverpool are the most viewed club on YouTube with 36.3 million views while Real Madrid have 32.2 million views and are second.

The clubs had featured in the list earlier, but have improved their rankings.

While HAGL and Hanoi FC took the No.1 and No.2 spots in Asia when it comes to sports teams with most views on YouTube, Thai League champions Buriram United are third in the list.

Indian Premier League cricket franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore are fourth and are joined by SunRisers Hyderabad (seventh) and Mumbai Indians (eighth) from the IPL in the list.

Indonesia Liga 1 outfit Persebaya Surabaya are fifth. Saudi Professional League side Al Hilal Saudi FC are sixth. Bali United, meanwhile, are ranked 10th in Asia.