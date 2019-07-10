Indonesia Liga 1: Late goal helps Persib Bandung salvage a point against Persija Jakarta in 1-1 draw

Persib Bandung managed to salvage a point in their Indonesia Liga 1 heavyweight clash against Persija Jakarta after nicking a goal in the second half injury time at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Persija striker Marko Simic had scored from a corner to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 75th minute, but Artur Geworkyan found the equaliser for Persib in the added time against a Persija side who were down to 10 men by then.

The draw meant that Persib remain above Persija in the Liga 1 table, however at a lowly 12th and 13th places respectively. While Persib have collected seven points from as many matches, the Kemayoran Tiger also have six from six.

It was Persija who had the better of opportunities in the first half and it was Bruno Matos who was at the focal point of all their attacks. Persib goalkeeper Mohammad Natshir did well to deny Matos in the 22nd minute while the goalkeeper once again saved his side when Matos tested him from distance couple of minutes later.

However, a high-velocity coming together with Matos at the half-hour mark will prove to be Natshir’s final involvement of the game as the custodian needed medical attention seemingly suffering from a concussion from the knock — Made Wirawan replacing the first-choice keeper after he was stretchered off.

In what was a game of too many fouls, both teams failed to find an opening in the opposition. While Persija had their wastefulness to blame, visitors Persib looked off colour on the day.

However, the packed Gelora Bung Karno erupted in cheers when Simic headed in from a corner taken by Riko Simanjuntak in the 75th minute to give the home side the lead.

94′ FULL TIME! Setidaknya, tren kekalahan di Liga 1 berakhir di Jakarta. hatur nuhun#PERSIBDay#PERSIBLive pic.twitter.com/969D1Jxq9J — PERSIB (@persib) July 10, 2019

That looked to be the goal that would seal the result in what was a cagey affair, but Persija were in trouble barely minutes after going ahead when Novri Setiawan was sent off by the referee.

Persib tried to take full advantage of the numerical edge and found a scrappy goal when the game entered the four minutes of injury time as Geworkyan turned in after a scramble inside the Persija box.

(Photo courtesy: Persija Jakarta)