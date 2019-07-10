LIVE: Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 – Tajikistan vs Syria

Tajikistan and Syria, winners of the first set of matches in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019, are battling each other on Matchday 3 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Tajikistan recorded a thrilling comeback win over India in the opening match of the four-nation tournament. After India had taken a 2-0 lead at half time, the Tajiks scored four in the second half to record a 4-2 win.

Meanwhile, Syria faced DPR Korea on the second day of the tournament and also were behind 1-0 in the game to the North Koreans. However, the Assyrians finished the game with all three points in the back as they recorded a 5-2 win.

This year’s Intercontinental Cup will see four nations taking part — hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea. Syria are the highest ranked side in the competition sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings while India are 101st. The Tajiks are ranked 120th in the world while the North Koreans are ranked 122nd.

The tournament will see all four teams facing each other in a round robin format before the top two teams taking on each other in a final to decide the winners of the second edition. The final is slated to be held on July 19.

Tajikistan vs Syria in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 will kick off at 10:30 PM HKT (8 PM Indian local time). You can follow the updates from the game LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here…