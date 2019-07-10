LIVE Stream: Malaysia Premier League – PDRM FA vs Kelantan FA

PDRM FA will face Kelantan FA in an exciting encounter of the Malaysia Premier League 2019 season at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka on Wednesday.

PDRM FA are currently sitting in the seventh position in the 11-team Liga Premier having collected 24 points from 17 matches. They have won seven, drawn three and lost seven matches so far this season in the Malaysian second division.

PDRM are level on points with Penang FA on 24 points, but have played a match less. Sabah FA had lifted the Liga Premier title the other day defeating UiTM FC 3-1 and ending a 23-year-long title drought and won the promotion to the Malaysia Super League.

UiTM FC and Negeri Sembilan who have collected 28 points from 19 and 18 matches respectively are vying for the other promotion place, but PDRM and Penang can challenge for that spot if they can record wins in their remaining matches.

Meanwhile, Kelantan FA are further down in the league standings sitting 10th with 14 points from 17 matches. They have only recorded three wins so far this season while having drawn an incredible eight matches — more than any other club in the league.

PDRM FA vs Kelantan FA in the Malaysia Premier League 2019 will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.