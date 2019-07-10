Saudi Arabia defeat hosts Jordan 3-1 to emerge champions of WAFF U-15 Boys Championship 2019

Saudi Arabia have emerged as the champions of the 2019 West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) U-15 Boys Championship with a 3-1 win over hosts Jordan at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa

Saudi Arabia, Syria and Jordan had emerged as the winners of the their respective groups and are facing each other in a round robin format in the second round to decide the winners of the U-15 championship.

The Green Falcons had had defeated Syria 3-0 in their opening second round league match on Sunday and with a second consecutive win, this time against the hosts Jordan, claimed the WAFF U-15 title.

Adham Alrefai had given Jordan the lead in the 23rd minute but Saleh Ali Barnawi found the equaliser for Saudis in the 34th minute. Second-half strikers from Abdulaziz Saud Alelewai in the 55th minute and Ali Abdulraoof in the 63rd secured the regional youth title for Saudi.

Jordan will now meet Syria on July 11 to decide the runners-up and third-placed sides in the competition.

Meanwhile, in other matches on Tuesday, Iraq played out a goalless draw with Oman in the group to decide the fourth, fifth and sixth places. The places in the group will be decided based on the outcome of the match between Oman and Bahrain, the third team in the group, on Thursday.

Kuwait, meanwhile, booked the seventh place in the tournament with a 2-0 win over Palestine. The Palestinians will now play Lebanon, who lost 2-1 to Kuwait on Sunday, on the final matchday.