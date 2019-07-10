LIVE: Indonesia Liga 1 – Persija Jakarta vs Persib Bandung

It’s a heavyweight clash between two giants — Persija Jakarta and Persib Bandung — in th Indonesia Liga 1 at the Jalak Harupat Soreang Stadium in Bandung on Wednesday.

Persija Jakarta were crowned as the champions of the Indonesia top flight last season in a historic season for club, but they have not head a great start to the new domestic campaign this time around.

The Kemayoran Tigers languish in the 14th position in the 18-team league and have only recorded one win from five matches so far this campaign. They have meanwhile drawn two and lost two matches to collect just five points so far.

Persija will be hoping to improve the results soon in order to mount a title defence and what better way to get their season back on track than by defeating their bitter rivals Persib who have problems on their own.

Persib Bandung have also had a slow start to the season and are only one place above Persija at 13th in the Liga 1. They have collected six points from as many games including a win, three draws and two defeats.

Persija Jakarta vs Persib Badung in the Indonesia Liga 1 will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT. You can follow the updates from the game LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here…