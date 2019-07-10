Indonesia Liga 1: Persija Jakarta vs Persib Bandung live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The Indonesia Liga 1 will see a heavyweight clash between Persija Jakarta and Persib Bandung at the Jalak Harupat Soreang Stadium in Bandung on Wednesday.

Persija emerged as the winner of the Indonesia top flight last season, but have not head a good start to the new domestic campaign as they languish 14th in the 18-team league.

The Kemayoran Tigers have only recorded one win from five matches so far this campaign while drawing two and losing two. They have five points from as many matches and will be hoping to improve the results soon in order to mount a title defence.

Meanwhile, Persib have also had a slow start to the season and are only one place above Persija at 13th. They have collected six points from as many games.

When to watch?

The match between Persija Jakarta and Persib Bandung will take place on July 10, 2019 and kicks off at 4:30 PM HKT.

The Jalak Harupat Soreang Stadium in Bandung, Indonesia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers in Indonesia can watch the match between Persija Jakarta and Persib Bandung LIVE on Indosiar and Matrix Gaurda. The match will also be streamed online through Vidio.com.

For those looking to follow the action on FOX Sports Asia, we will be bringing you all the updates from the match LIVE through our Matchday Blogs!