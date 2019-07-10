Ceres Negros star drops major hint about potential switch with Persija Jakarta rumours looming

It’s been an interesting time off late for Spanish star Bienvenido Maranon, and it appears that the Ceres Negros star could be close to deciding his future.

Following an article by FOX Sports Asia, where Maranon discussed his plans for the future, the winger has left perhaps the slightest of hints regarding where he might end up soon.

“In these four years, I did receive many good offers to leave – especially in the last window – but it wasn’t possible because I have a signed contract and I respect that,” Maranon told us in an exclusive interview.

“I like to play in different countries to enjoy different atmosphere of football and the experience,” he had said.

“Again, I’m so happy at Ceres but – in the future – I would like to play in Malaysia, Indonesia or Thailand.”

And it appears that last line could be coming into fruition for Maranon, who has recently been linked with Persija Jakarta, the most successful side in Indonesian football.

The Spaniard referred to the article with FOX Sports Asia and shared the same on Facebook and Twitter, while also tagging several top leagues in the Southeast Asia region, perhaps signalling that he wanted a move.





At 33, it might be a great career move for Maranon, though it remains to be seen which team would prefer getting the prolific player into their squad at the earliest.