WATCH: Yuta Koike scores early Puskas Award 2019 contender for Kashima Antlers

The Kashima Antlers versus Jubilo Iwata game in the J1 League on Saturday witnessed a remarkable moment, as Kashima Antlers’ star Yuta Koike scored a wonder goal that may even go on to win the 2019 FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal of the year.

The incident happened during the fortieth minute of the match as the Antlers were forced to attack down the flanks due to a great deal of pressing from the Iwata players down the middle of the pitch. Somehow the ball broke free and Yuta Koike had to chase it, while at the same time being pursued by an Iwata player as well.

He then chose to try and cross the ball towards the Iwata goalpost, but his lobbed kick made from the touchline simply flew over Iwata goalkeeper Krzysztof Kaminski before settling into the net.

Watch the superb effort right here.

Earlier, Iwata’s Ryo Shinzato scored an own-goal to give Kashima Antlers a nice lead in the 29th minute. Eleven minutes later, Yuta Koike did what you saw above and doubled their advantage.

Kashima Antlers eventually won the game by the same scoreline of 2-0. The victory also helped them climb up to fourth place in the J1 league, with 31 points from 17 matches (9 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats).