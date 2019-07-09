LIVE Stream: Malaysia Premier League – Negeri Sembilan FA vs JDT II

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II will travel to the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium to face Negeri Sembilan FA in a Malaysia Premier League clash on Tuesday.

JDT II had suffered a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Sabah FA at the Pasir Gudang Stadium earlier this week — a result which ensured a promotion to the Malaysia Super League, the country’s top flight, for Sabah in the upcoming season.

The Southern Tigers are now four points behind league leaders Sabah, who are looking to win the Liga Premier title with a win when they face UiTM FC in the other match of the day.

JDT II have 33 points from 18 matches this season and have played one match more than Sabah while UiTM FC are third in the table with 28 points from 18 matches. JDT’s last match of the season will be an away fixture against UKM FC on July 12.

Negeri Sembilan, meanwhile, have collected 25 points from 17 matches winning seven and drawing four matches so far. They sit fifth in the league table, two points behind fourth-placed Terengganu FC II and three behind third-placed UiTM FC who have played a game extra. A win will keep them in the battle for promotion with UiTM.

Negeri Sembilan FA vs JDT II in the Malaysia Premier League 2019 will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.