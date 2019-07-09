LIVE Stream: 7th WAFF U-15 Boys Championship 2019 – Palestine vs Kuwait

Palestine will face Kuwait in the Arab Bank seventh WAFF U15 Boys Championship 2019 title at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan on Tuesday.

Lebanon, Palestine and Kuwait had finished bottom of their respective groups and are now facing each other in a round robin format to decide the seventh, eighth and ninth places in the WAFF U-15 Championship. Kuwait had defeated Lebanon 2-1 in the opening match of the second stage the other day.

Jordan, Syria and Saudi Arabia are fighting for the title as the winners of Group A, B and C respectively while Bahrain, Oman and Iraq who had finished second in their groups face each other to decide fourth, fifth and sixth positions in the tournament.

The tournament sees nine countries pooled into three groups with Lebanon, Bahrain and Syria making the Group A. Jordan, Palestine and Oman are in Group B while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq are pitted against each other in Group C.

The winners from each of the three groups will face each other in a second round-robin competition to decide the WAFF U-15 champions, with the same applying for the second and third-placed teams from each group. The tournament is being held in the Jordanian city of Zarqa from July 1 to July 11, 2019.

Palestine vs Kuwait in the Arab Bank 7th West Asian Football Federation U-15 Boys Championship 2019 will kick off at 3:00 AM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.