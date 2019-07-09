LIVE Stream: 7th WAFF U-15 Boys Championship 2019 – Jordan vs Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will lock horns with hosts Jordan on Tuesday as three teams fight for the Arab Bank seventh WAFF U15 Boys Championship 2019 title at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan.

Saudi had defeated Syria 3-0 on Sunday as they fight for the title along with Jordan — the three teams who progressed to the next stage of the competition as winners of the three groups and are now facing each other in a round-robin format to decide the champions of this season’s WAFF youth championship.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq who came second in their respective groups will face each other in the same format to decide fourth, fifth and sixth positions in the championship. Lebanon, Palestine and Kuwait who finished bottom in their groups will face each other.

The tournament sees nine countries pooled into three groups with Lebanon, Bahrain and Syria making the Group A. Jordan, Palestine and Oman are in Group B while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq are pitted against each other in Group C.

The winners from each of the three groups will face each other in a second round-robin competition to decide the WAFF U-15 champions, with the same applying for the second and third-placed teams from each group. The tournament is being held in the Jordanian city of Zarqa from July 1 to July 11, 2019.

Jordan vs Saudi Arabia in the Arab Bank 7th West Asian Football Federation U-15 Boys Championship 2019 will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.