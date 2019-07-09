LIVE Stream: Malaysia Premier League – UiTM FC vs Sabah FA

Sabah FA are looking to create history when they face UiTM FC in the Malaysia Premier League at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam on Tuesday.

Having secured promotion to the Malaysia Super League, the country’s top flight, with a win over Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II at the Pasir Gudang Stadium earlier this week, Sabah are now gunning for their maiden title in 23 years.

A win against UiTM on Tuesday will give them the Liga Premier title with them needing only three points to secure an unassailable lead at the top. Sabah currently have 37 points from 17 matches this season.

The Tambadau are four points clear of second-placed JDT II and nine points clear of today’s opponents UiTM who are third — both the trailing sides having played a match more than the league leaders.

“After spending seven years in the Premier League, our efforts are finally paying off and we have garnered our main target of winning promotion to Super League next season. This is a morale booster and right tonic we need to pursue the Premier League title,” Sabah FA president Peter Anthony said recently.

UiTM, meanwhile, have collected 28 points from 18 matches winning eight and drawing four matches. Will they be able to spoil Sabah’s party and delay the Tambadau’s title celebrations? Find out right here…

UiTM FC vs Sabah FA in the Malaysia Premier League 2019 will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.