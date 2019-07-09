Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: Al Hamawi, Marmour score two apiece as Syria defeat DPR Korea 5-2

Shadi Al Hamawi and Mohammad Marmour scored two apiece as Syria began their Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 campaign with a 5-2 win over DPR Korea at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The Syrians were stunned by the North Koreans when captain Jong Il-gwan gave his side the lead with just three minutes on the clock. Ri Un-il treaded a ball into the path of Jong who converted with ease from inside the box to make it 1-0 to DPR Korea.

The North Koreans were in full control in the early stages of the game with Ri, who provided the assist for the first goal, producing a good save from Syria goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma in the 15th minute.

FT: Syria have their 1⃣st win of the #HeroIC as they steam past DPR Korea. Syria 🇸🇾 5-2 🇰🇵 DPR Korea Read match report ⏩ https://t.co/WbrN3kPwB1 #IndianFootball #HeroIC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gPUgA9EauF — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 8, 2019

Syria’s first opportunity had to wait until the 26th minute when their captain Firas Al-Khatib failed to get his head onto a cross slashed across the goal by full-back Amiro Jeniat.

The Assyrians had their goalkeeper Alam to take for avoiding a first-half collapse as he produced four brilliant saves to prevent them from falling further behind. In the 38th minute, the custodian did well to advance from his position and close down the angle for Han Thae-hyok and deny the North Koreans to double their lead.

Moments later, Alma was once again called into action this time to deny Ri Chang-ho. And those saves proved to be vital as Syria went on and found the equaliser a couple of minutes later.

Khaled Kourdoghli got inside the box from the left wing and flashed a shot across the goal which was turned in with a feint touch by Shadi Al Hamawi to score his first goal for the country and put them back level on the night in the 40th minute.

Ri hit the woodwork for North Korea with an effort from 25 yards out at the stroke of half time and Alma once again denied the East Asians nine minutes into the second half when Han tried to lift the ball over the goalkeeper after getting behind the Syrian defence.

DPR Korea will be punished for all those missed opportunities as Mohammad Marmour put them ahead in the 55th minute before Al-Hamawi made it 3-1 to the Syrians beating North Korean keeper An Tae Song at the near post five minutes later.

56′ GOAL! Mohammad scores for Syria to give them the lead. Syria 🇸🇾 2-1 🇰🇵 DPR Korea #IndianFootball #HeroIC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WDg6JnMB9n — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 8, 2019

Al-Khatib then picked out Marmour with a defence-splitting pass in the 66th minute for the latter to score his second of the night, once again Song suspect of some lackadaisical goalkeeping.

Ri Jin reduced the deficit for the North Koreans as Ri Jin fired a low drive from distance past Alma to make it 4-2 in the 78th minute, but Syria captain Al Khatib deservedly wrote his name into the scoresheet with a goal in the second minute of the second-half injury time to seal the result at 5-2!

Syria will now face Tajikistan in the next match of the Intercontinental Cup on July 10.