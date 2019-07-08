LIVE: Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 – Syria vs DPR Korea

The second matchday of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 will see Syria taking on DPR Korea at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The second edition of the Intercontinental Cup got off to a thrilling start on Sunday with hosts India suffering a 4-2 defeat to Tajikistan. The Blue Tigers were 2-0 up at half time, but a second-half blitz from the Tajiks saw them scoring four times to take all three points from the opener.

Syria and DPR Korea both took part in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year and crashed out in the group stages, but will be looking for some good exposure ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers slated to begin in September 2019.

This year’s Intercontinental Cup will see four nations taking part — hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea. Syria are the highest ranked side in the competition sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings while India are 101st. The Tajiks are ranked 120th in the world while the North Koreans are ranked 122nd.

This year’s Intercontinental Cup will see four nations taking part — hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea. Syria are the highest ranked side in the competition sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings while India are 101st. The Tajiks are ranked 120th in the world while the North Koreans are ranked 122nd.

Syria vs DPR Korea in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 will kick off at 10:30 PM HKT (8 PM Indian local time). You can follow all the updates from the match LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here.