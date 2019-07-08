IR Iran striker Sardar Azmoun scouted by European champions Liverpool during Russian Super Cup tie – Reports

IR Iran international striker Sardar Azmoun has been in fine form Russian Premier League side Zenit Saint Petersburg ever since his winter move to the club from Rubin Kazan.

The Team Melli striker has scored nine goals from 12 league appearances for Zenit last campaign as he helped the club win the 2018-19 Premier League title ahead of rivals Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 24-year-old also added another three in four matches in the Europa League since his February move taking his tally for the half-season with Zenit to 14 goals in 17 appearances. And he has began the new season with more of the same.

Azmoun bagged a brace for Zenit in the Russian Super Cup, the annual fixture pitting the winners of the Russian Premier League against winners of the Russian Cup, on Saturday to begin the campaign in grand style.

📰 According to @SovSport, Liverpool scouts were in attendance yesterday to watch Sardar Azmoun in 🇷🇺#SuperCup. He scored two goals, including an incredible second goal. Jürgen Klopp has long been rumoured to be an admirer. They even took a photo together last year. #LFC pic.twitter.com/ewRVxuXSfa — Persian Soccer (@PersianFutbol) July 7, 2019

Though his team suffered a 3-2 defeat to Lokomotiv Moscow, Azmoun was being watched by scouts from Premier League giants and UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool during the match, according to a report by Sovsport.ru.

The Iranian forward was rumoured to be a transfer target for Liverpool during 2017 while he was with Rubin Kazan, and has only gone and improved his reputation with Zenit and Iran national team since then.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a long-term admirer of Azmoun and the duo were pictured together in February 2018.

“There were talks of Liverpool having expressed an interest in me during the past winter transfer window. However, I did not feel the time to move was right,” Azmoun had said earlier.

“I would have ended up playing a few games and then spent a great deal of time on the bench as Liverpool were only looking to fill a void for a particular part of their season,” he said.

But, the question now is whether the time has come for the promising forward to make a switch to the Premier League.