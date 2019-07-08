Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: Syria vs DPR Korea live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Syria and DPR Korea, two teams that competed in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year, will face each other in the seocnd match of Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The second edition of the tournament began on Sunday with hosts India suffering a shock 4-2 defeat to Tajikistan despite being 2-0 up at half time. On the second matchday of the competition, it is the turn of the Syrians and North Koreans to put on a show for the fans.

This year’s Intercontinental Cup will see four nations taking part — hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea. Syria are the highest ranked side in the competition sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings while India are 101st. The Tajiks are ranked 120th in the world while the North Koreans are ranked 122nd.

The tournament will see all four teams facing each other in a round robin format before the top two teams taking on each other in a final to decide the winners of the second edition. The final is slated to be held on July 19.

When to watch?

The match between Syria vs DPR Korea will take place on July 8, 2019 and kicks-off at 10:30 PM HKT (8 PM Indian local time).

The EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers in India can watch the matches of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 LIVE on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3 on television while the match will also be streamed online in India via Hotstar and Jio TV.

For those looking to catch the action from outside India, FOX Sports Asia will bring you all the updates from the tournament LIVE through our Matchday Blogs!