WATCH: Sunil Chhetri comes up with a panenka penalty to give India the lead vs Tajikistan in Intercontinental Cup 2019

Indian football great Sunil Chhetri overtook Lionel Messi during India’s Intercontinental Cup match vs Tajikistan with a well-taken panenka penalty!

Chhetri scored early on in the match from the spot to give Team India the lead. With this goal he left Messi behind, who has 68 international goals, to become the second highest active goal-scorer in international football.

The Argentina captain had an opportunity to take his tally over 70 in the Copa America but he could only score one goal in the tournament. Here’s Chhetri’s incredible panenka penalty which took him ahead of the great Argentine.

Chhetri then doubled his account on the night with another goal in the 40th minute of the match. With that he took his tally to 70 goals, two ahead of Messi and 18 short of Cristiano Ronaldo who has 88 international goals to his name.