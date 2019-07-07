Sunil Chhetri overtakes Lionel Messi to become second highest active goalscorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo in international football

Legendary Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri has overtaken Lionel Messi has the second highest active goalscorer in international football.

Chhetri opened the scoring for India in the Intercontinental Cup 2019 against Tajikistan from a well-taken panenka penalty. With that, he overtook Messi and reached 69 career international goals as compared to the Argentine’s 68.

The India forward added another goal in the 40th minute of the match to move to 70 goals, two clear of Messi’s total. He’s only behind Cristiano Ronaldo among active players. The Portuguese talisman has 88 goals in international football.

The Argentina captain had an opportunity to take his tally over 70 in the Copa America but he could only score one goal in the tournament. Here’s Chhetri’s incredible panenka penalty which took him ahead of the great Argentine.