Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri brace not enough as India suffer shock 4-2 defeat to Tajikistan in opener

Tajikistan scored four goals in the second half as they inflicted a shock 4-2 defeat on hosts India in the opening match of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India captain Sunil Chhetri had scored two delightful goals to put the hosts 2-0 up at half time, but a spirited comeback from the visitors saw them grab all three points by putting four goals past a hapless Indian defence.

India head coach Igor Stimac had two 18-year-olds in the starting 11 with debutant Narender Gahlot partnering Adil Khan in the central defence while there was also a place in the 11 for Amarjit Singh Kiyam who made his international debut in last month’s King’s Cup 2019 in Thailand.

India were quick off the mark in their first home match of the year as Mandar Rao Desai, the other debutant of the day, released Chhangte along the left wing. The Delhi Dynamos man made his way into the box only to be brought down by Tajik defender Siyovush Asrorov.

India captain Chhetri, top scorer of the inaugural Intercontinental Cup with eight goals, stepped upto take the spot kick and opened his scoring in the second edition in brilliant fashion as he sent goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov the wrong way with a cheeky Panenka.

That goal, 69th of Chhetri’s career, pulled him clear of Argentina maestro Lionel Messi to second spot in the active international goalscorers’ list and it wasn’t long before he found his 70th for the Blue Tigers.

Udanta Singh’s initial cross was fired across the goal, but the ball was returned into the centre by Mandar finding an unmarked Chhetri. The 34-year-old still had a lot to do and toe-poked the ball into the goal to make it 2-0 in the 41st minute.

But that is not to say the visitors were not without chances in the first period. In the 18th minute, young centre-back Narender let a ball run past him giving Ilhomjon Barotov a look at the goal, but the Tajik attacker’s effort rolled wide of the goal saving the debutant’s blushes.

In the 37th minute, it was goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who made the mistake forcing defender Adil to take the ball off the legs of Panshanbe Ehsoni. The Tajiks appealed for a penalty with replays showing the defender did not make any contact with the ball, but the referee did not bulge.

However, India weren’t prepared for the onslaught from Tajikistan in the second half as the visitors back level in the game within the hour-mark! It was Komron Tursunov who made it 1-2 to Tajikistan after escaping Mandar and then finding the back of the net on the second attempt — his first kept out by Indian custodian Gurpreet.

A resurgent visitors restored parity less than three minutes later when FC Istiklol forward Sheriddin Boboev turned in a cross at the far post as the Indians were left stunned at the EKA Arena. And that was only the beginning of a terrible night for the hosts.

10 minutes later, Rahimov Muhammadjon robbed the ball from the legs of Narender, marauded into the penalty box and planted a shot through the legs of Gurpreet to give the Tajiks the lead for the first time in the night.

There was further defensive errors from Stimac’s side as Adil seemingly left a cross from Ehsoni for Gurpreet to collect, but it was Samiev Shahrom who got to the ball first instead and hit the final nail on India’s coffin in the 74th minute.

Syria will face DPR Korea on day two of the Intercontinental Cup on Monday while Stimac’s defending champions will be hoping to sort out their backline before taking on the North Koreans on July 13.

(Photo courtesy: All India Football Federation)